Springfield church hosts fellowship service and rally to celebrate rebuilding

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — A local church is raising awareness about their construction process.

Antioch Temple Church of God in Christ in Springfield was destroyed by Hurricane Michael three years ago.

Since then, pastor John Gipson has been holding services every weather-permitting Sunday right under their large oak tree on the property.

On Saturday, the church held a fellowship service and rally to help support the rebuilding of their new sanctuary.

Pastor Gipson said they have gone through many phases of construction in the past three months, and he is thankful for every donation and prayer.

“Even getting this project moving with our finances, and even this service, there are some donations coming in,” Gipson said. “We’ll receive some today, and those that’s been showing their love and kindness and giving us that financial support, it’s needed and we’re grateful for that.”

Those in attendance at Saturday’s service include Springfield mayor Ralph Hammond and other commissioners.

Pastor Gipson said there is no strict time frame for the completion of the sanctuary since they are paying as they go.