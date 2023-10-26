SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Springfield police say they’ve identified the woman whose body was found inside a vacant Springfield home Tuesday.

Officials say she’s 41-year-old Amanda Mae Posey.

A realtor planning to list the home at 3730 East 8th Court and Detroit Avenue, found Posey’s body inside in the back bedroom area.

At first, the realtor thought she was sleeping.

Neighbors say homeless people frequent the house. Authorities believe that’s how Posey wound up there.

“The home had been used for the last several months, probably upwards of a year by several members of the homeless community narcotic users and things of that nature. And we believe that she may have been connected with that,” said Springfield police Assistant Chief Russell Voyles.

Police have not released Posey’s cause of death. They’re waiting on autopsy results to help determine the cause.