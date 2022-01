SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — A Springfield man was arrested after he allegedly raped another man last year, Springfield Police wrote in an arrest affidavit.

The court record states that Yusef Carswell was at his home with another man on Christmas day. The victim was given an “intoxicating substance” without his knowledge and was incapacitated, police wrote.

Carswell raped him while he was unconscious, they added. Carswell was arrested Wednesday.

He is now charged with sexual battery.