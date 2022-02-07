SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Springfield city officials continue to rebuild the city more than three years after heavy damages from Hurricane Michael.

City commissioners heard from the STOA architectural firm on preliminary designs for a nature park around a new stormwater retention pond.

The plans call for the park to be built on the same property as the new city complex near the corner of Transmitter Road and East 11th Street.

The stormwater pond will help improve water flow and filtration before draining into Martin Lake.

The park will include a boardwalk through the property’s wetlands and a walking path circling the pond. Plans also call for restrooms and rest areas.

“We’re hopefully going out for bid sometime in March, maybe doing a ground-breaking,” Mayor Ralph Hammond said. “We’re prepping the ground already, so it’s a very exciting time. We’re seeing a lot of plans come together.”

Mayor Hammond said the city will pay for the multi-million dollar project with FEMA funds and potentially Community Development Disaster Recovery grants.

He also said plans will have to be flexible due to rising building costs.