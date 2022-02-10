SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) – Like many elected leaders, Springfield officials are on the search for money they need to repair Hurricane Michael’s damages.

The storm destroyed Buddy McLemore Park, and officials are now waiting to hear back from the many grant applications they already submitted.

“I told everyone after the hurricane it was going to be a long haul,” Mayor Ralph Hammond said.

Buddy McLemore Park used to be the center of activity for many of Springfield’s kids.

It will take millions of dollars to bring back those days.

“We’ve applied for several different grants already,” Hammond said.

Hammond said they have 18 active FEMA and national park grant applications.

“We’ve got one $5 million grant that’s been approved through the state,” Hammond said. “It’s going to be for the streetscape.”

As far as design plans for Buddy McLemore Park, they are drawn up and ready to go.

Besides money, there are other reasons for delays, like temporary buildings.

“One big thing that holds us back here is the temporary fire department that covers most of the parking area, which will be in hopefully two years,” he said.

Hammond said it could be as long as four years before all of Springfield’s parks are ready to be used again.

The first park on the rebuild list is Springfield Gardens along Transmitter Road and 7th street.

Buddy McLemore Park is the second on the list.