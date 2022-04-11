SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — The city of Springfield is on the ballot this month, and two people want to be mayor.

News 13 is your local election headquarters as we continue our candidate profiles.

Incumbent Mayor Ralph Hammond is seeking another four-year term as mayor.

Hammond has lived in Springfield since 1981. He’s held his mayoral position since 2013. He was also on the Springfield commission for five years before that.

Some of Hammond’s top priorities in Springfield include multiple improvement projects.

He said that includes road repaving, a $3.1 million nature park project, along with rebuilding the city hall, fire station, police station and civic center, which were destroyed by Hurricane Michael.

Hammond said they’ve got a great thing going, and he wants to keep it that way.

“I’m still concerned about the city and the citizens,” he said. “We’ve come a long way since the hurricane, and even before that when I first came into office with financial hardship. We made it through that. We’re financially stable. I enjoy the people and have got a tremendous team at Springfield and I’d like to continue working with them.”

Residents can vote on Election Day, which is Tuesday, April 19.

Voting will take place at the Springfield City Hall in the commission room from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.