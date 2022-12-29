SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — A man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase was severely injured when he crashed into a gas pump, police said Thursday.

Springfield police attempted a speeding traffic stop near 15th Street and David Avenue. The driver was exceeding 75 mph.

Police said 28-year-old Shaquan Kortez Gipson asked the officer to walk to the vehicle. The officer said because of the tinted windows and Gipson’s movements, he asked him to step away from the vehicle.

Gipson proceeded to shut the door and fled the scene and the officer began following him, according to records.

Investigators said during the chase, a juvenile exited the vehicle and fled on foot. He was apprehended by a Bay County Sheriff’s deputy. Investigators said the juvenile was given a handgun, a Gucci box with several grams of crack and powder cocaine, and a plastic bag with marijuana from Gipson.

Springfield police said that the chase ended when Gipson crashed into a gas pump at a gas station at East 3rd Street and Bob Little Road.

The fire was extinguished by officers on scene. Gipson was transported to a local hospital with severe injuries.

When he leaves the hospital Gipson will be charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, possession of a fireman and ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance and marijuana, child abuse by intentional act, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and no valid driver’s license.

State records show that Gipson was released on probation in September after being sentenced in 2019 to four years in prison for aggravated assault with a weapon and possession of cocaine.