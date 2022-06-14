SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Springfield officials have been on the edge of their seats waiting for the new city complex, and it will soon begin to come to fruition.

When Hurricane Michael hit the area almost four years ago, it destroyed or severely damaged every city in Bay County.

Most have been repaired or are in the middle of rebuilding. The city of Springfield was one of the hardest hit by the category five storm.

Now, city officials say they are on their way back to normalcy.

The final review of the plans has been approved by city leaders and the plans are now being passed on to the state for their review.

Mayor Ralph Hammond said he’s ready to get the ball rolling on construction.

“As soon as the bids come back, I’m opening them,” he said.

Citizens and leaders in Springfield are anxious to see the plans for the new city complex come to life.

Every city building, including the city hall, was damaged by Hurricane Michael. Now, they’re coming back better than ever.

“I’m very proud of what it’s going to be,” Mayor Hammond said. “We didn’t go with the Taj Mahal. Our city can’t afford that, but it’s going to be a very nice complex and a really nice civic center. We didn’t go overboard.”

The city is expected to build a new public works building, city hall, police station, fire station and civic center. The next step is figuring out who will build it.

Once the state approves the plans, the city will go out to request for bid and qualifications for contractors.

“We’re not saying the lowest bid will get it,” Mayor Hammond said. “It’s going to be the most qualified because it is a multi-million dollar project so we want to make sure we’re getting it done right the first time.”

The mayor said his main priority is getting permanent structures for police and fire.

“In the event of a tropical storm, hurricane… our police and fire have no place to go for secure buildings, so they evacuate out of the area,” he said. “That’s a big concern for me because of citizen safety.”

Mayor Hammond said he’s looking forward to seeing the renderings become real.

“It’s been a long trail,” he said. “We’ve done a lot of work in the last four years. It’s finally coming together and we’ve just got to hang in there a couple more years.”

Once construction starts, Mayor Hammond said it will be another year and a half to two years for total completion.

Without any weather delays or other setbacks, they hope to break ground around mid-August.