SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Springfield is bringing the community a new way to exercise, it’s free and it’s outdoors.

The outdoor fitness court is located near Springfield Gardens Walking Park.

It’s equipped with seven stations, used for bodyweight workouts, and an app to guide users through their workouts.

This fitness court is the result of the National Fitness Campaign.

Last year, Springfield was selected and awarded a $30,000 grant toward building the $150,000 project.

The rest was funded with local money and sponsorships by Mott McDonald Engineering and George Outlaw Construction.

“We see a lot of folks exercise and stretching before they could do the walk on our park and the National Fitness Campaign contacted us. It’s a national campaign that they’re doing, they would like to have one within a bicycle ride of each other. This is the first one in Bay County. It’s just getting people out of the gym,” Springfield Mayor Ralph Hammond said.

The outdoor fitness center will officially open on March 30, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a competition between the city’s police officers and firefighters to demonstrate how the equipment works.