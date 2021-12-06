New businesses planning to come to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — New businesses will soon be on their way to Springfield.

On Monday night, Springfield city commissioners unanimously approved three different development orders.

One is for a new CEFCO gas station off of Transmitter Road.

Leaders also approved a new senior living facility next to the recently completed Springfield Crossings apartment complex.

Also, the owner of a fireworks trailer on East 3rd Street is reportedly planning to build a permanent structure on the site to house a new furniture store.

Mayor Ralph Hammond said he’s excited about the new developments coming to the community.

“It’s some projects we’ve been working on for a while… They’re just now coming together,” Mayor Hammond said. “Repairs, rebuilding, roads, sewer, water… It’s an exciting time for Springfield. It’s going to be the best it’s ever been for many, many years.”

The neighboring city of Callaway has also announced 20 new projects along Tyndall Parkway, including an Aldi grocery store, several restaurants and a shopping center.

Both Callaway and Springfield were heavily damaged during Hurricane Michael.