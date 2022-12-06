SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — One person was hospitalized after a traffic crash in Springfield on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m. at the intersection of East 15th Street and School Avenue. It appears one car and one motorcycle were involved in the accident. Springfield Police said that the victim was in stable condition. Traffic was detoured around the crash scene for about an hour, before reopening.

More details about the crash were not released Tuesday afternoon. The wreck remains under investigation.