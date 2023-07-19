SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Just after 7:30 pm Tuesday night Springfield Police received reports of a stabbing victim at the AMI Gas Station at the corner of Highway 98 and East 3rd Street.

“I saw the car pull up, and then not even 2 minutes later, the guys coming out running, screaming,” AMI employee Kaeleigh Nelson said. “I stopped what I was doing, grab my phone, and called 911. As soon as I saw him drop, I saw the blood hit the concrete.”

AMI surveillance video shows the 44-year-old passenger Calvin Lovelle Pittman initially tending to the victim’s wounds.

“The guy that was putting pressure on the wound was like, Can you take over? Nelson said. “As soon as I started taking over pressure from the guy that was with him, he picked up the guy’s wallet and nonchalantly shut the passenger door, and then took off in the guy’s car.”

As Pittman escaped in Harvey’s car the victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

“We are being told by some of Mr. Harvey’s family members that family members that they were, quote, in a romantic relationship,” Springfield Police Chief Barry Roberts said.

Wednesday, police located Harvey’s vehicle in a lot located on East 7th Street in Millville.

Soon thereafter police apprehended Pittman at his brother’s house at the corner of East 7th Street and Redwood Avenue

“There was about 30 of them that pulled up,” eyewitness Justin Lott said. “And then they all walked over to that house and they talked for a minute, and then they all ran straight across the street and it was on…He was tucked behind a car and they all kind of just swarmed him and talked to him for a second and slowly put handcuffs on him to walk out.”

Springfield Police said they are working with the 14th judicial circuit state attorney’s office on charges.