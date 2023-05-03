SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — A federal civil case against the City of Springfield and some of its officers has been settled.

In the spring of 2020, former Springfield Police Officer Ronnie Nelson was arrested on a felony official misconduct charge and a misconduct battery charge. Body cam footage showed Nelson pulling and displaying a taser on an unarmed black man, Soloman Smith, who officers thought had given a fake name while he was attempting to walk on the sidewalk.

The investigation into the case found that Smith was stopped without a warrant and had given his correct name. The investigation also found that Nelson falsified the police report claiming Smith had tried to punch one of the responding officers. Two other officers who were present for the incident told investigators Smith never tried to throw a punch.

Smith filed a federal civil suit against the city and three officers, including Nelson. Springfield Mayor Ralph Hammond said Wednesday that the case was closed with a $35,000 settlement.

The city then emailed this statement:

Solomon Smith was improperly arrested by a former Springfield Police Department sergeant. After a prompt investigation, Chief Roberts took immediate action to contact the State Attorney to have the charges dropped and referred the case to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office for investigation.

Following their investigation, the sergeant was arrested, and promptly terminated from City employment.

Mr. Smith filed a lawsuit against the City and three officers. The United States District Court dismissed the lawsuit against the City in August 2022, but the suit against the three individual officers moved forward.

The lawsuit was resolved pursuant to a negotiated settlement, and the remaining parties filed a stipulation of dismissal. The case is now closed. The City and its police department remain committed to the community and will continue to hold its employees accountable for the professional delivery of law enforcement services.