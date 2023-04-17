SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — The city of Springfield was badly damaged in Hurricane Michael.

Now more than four years later, significant progress is moving forward through the ‘Recovery and Resiliency Partnership Projects’.

This multi-year, multi-million dollar project will come in three phases:

The first is Business 98 revitalization, which will improve the gateway to the city.

The second is connectivity, improving bike lanes and sidewalks and the final phase is stormwater management and recreation.

“Springfield is one of the older portions of Bay County,” Springfield Mayor Ralph Hammond said. “We had limited income and I hate to say it, but Hurricane Michael was a blessing to our community, along with some of the others because funds are coming in that weren’t anticipated to be available.”

Monday morning, Hammond received word that the city can go out for bid on the engineering of some of the streetscape projects.

“We’re going to have new lighting, get rid of street lights, and have a little community pride,” Hammond said. “Adding some trees, some shrubbery, and also working on several dilapidated torn-up buildings that need to go away and get the area cleaned up.”

While beautifying the city is important, Hammond said he is really excited to make it safer for pedestrians.

“Trying to get the bike lanes moved away from traffic, getting the sidewalks a little bit further in so that the community is safer when they’re going from one point to the other,” Hammond said.

This portion of the improvements is being paid for with a $5 million dollar grant the city received from the state nearly two years ago.

Portions of Business 98, School Avenue, and Third Street will all receive these upgrades.

Some of the park improvements will come later as this is and will continue to be a multi-year project.

One of these will be a deck system along the stretch of Cherry Street that cuts through Martin Lake so people can fish while also lining the shore with rocks to prevent flooding.