SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Incumbent Mayor Ralph Hammond defeated challenger Carl Curti Tuesday.

Hammond got 296 votes or 55 percent of the vote, according to preliminary results from the Bay County Supervisor of Elections Office. Curti got 242 votes or 45 percent of the vote.

“I thank the Lord… I thank my wife and the supporters,” Mayor Hammond said. “We’ve got four more years to kick it and get things done. Springfield’s coming alive. I just want the citizens to see it. I want the citizens to know from my heart, thank you.”

The city will host a swearing-in ceremony for Hammond next Monday, April 25.