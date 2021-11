SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — The city of Springfield will be closing part of a heavily-traveled road on Tuesday, November 2.

Officials said Game Farm Road will be shut down at the intersections of East Avenue and Ormond Avenue from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The city will be doing utility work for a sewer extension project in that area during the day.

Traffic traveling west on Game Farm Road will be routed south at Ormond Avenue to Ten Acre Road. No traffic will be allowed to turn east off East Avenue.