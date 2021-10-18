City of Springfield unveils plans for new community center

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Springfield city commissioners have approved the plans for a brand new community center on the site of the old city hall.

The entire complex, which includes the community center, city hall, police department, fire station and public works department, will cost around $15 million.

Mayor Ralph Hammond said these projects will be fully-funded.

Commissioners approved a $5 million state grant application Monday night. The rest will come from a recent property tax hike.

News 13 received exclusive access to the first phase plans for the community center.

Tommy Jarman with Mott Macdonald, a consulting company, said the building layout includes a multipurpose auditorium, commission chamber, training room, catering kitchen and an outdoor porch.

Mayor Hammond says the building will be an ideal place to hold large events, from weddings to funerals.

He also said he and the community are ready to see the construction begin on the new community center.

“We can really see what’s going on with it… Just another exciting moment,” Mayor Hammond said. “Everything’s coming together… We’re looking at approximately maybe a year and a half from January: we’ll be moving into the civic center and brand new complex.”

He said there are plans for a walkway out the back straight to Henry Brooks Memorial Park.

The community center will be constructed on 3rd Street, or Highway 22, where the old city hall and police department stood before Hurricane Michael came through.

The police station and a new city hall will be built a few blocks away, right off of Transmitter Road.