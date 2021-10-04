City of Springfield projects to be fully-funded

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Springfield has made an exciting announcement for residents.

At Monday’s commission meeting, city leaders decided to approve a grant application to put towards the new community civic center.

This means the building will be fully-funded.

Mayor Ralph Hammond said after the construction and road projects around town, the city will owe nothing.

Commissioners increased property taxes in the new budget, but Mayor Hammond said they’ll lower them as soon as the projects get underway.

“We try to take as many burdens off as we can… I’m a taxpayer too, but the staff and all the employees have worked real hard to get their budgets down,” Mayor Hammond said. “When I came into office, we came up with the idea that we pay as we go.”

The city plans to build a new city hall, fire station, police station and public works building off of Transmitter Road.

The new community civic center will be built where the old city hall originally stood on Highway 22, also known as East 3rd Street.

Mayor Hammond says the projects will be complete by December 2022.