City of Springfield ends months-long budget freeze

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Springfield city officials are feeling a lot better about the city’s financial condition.

In October, they froze spending on almost everything other than essential expenses. Monday night, they voted to lift that freeze.

The major concern was debt from the city’s $7 million line of credit for Hurricane Michael debris clean-up.

Mayor Ralph Hammond said a FEMA Community Disaster loan has allowed them to pay off that line of credit.

“We had three years to pay it back… The third of January was the deadline, so I was really sweating it,” he said. “Regions was more than willing to work with us and extend it out because they know how repayment works with the state and FEMA.”

Mayor Hammond said the city can now pay for lights and radio equipment for some of their police cars.

They’ll also use some of the money to build the new city complex project. Groundbreaking is scheduled for mid-February.