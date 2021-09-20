City of Springfield approves new millage rate

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Property owners in Springfield will soon be paying more taxes.

City commissioners voted to go up one mill at Monday evening’s special meeting.

Elected leaders voted to approve the millage rate on the second hearing of the proposed increase.

The new millage rate is 4.465, a full mill higher than last year. This means home and land owners will be paying an extra dollar per every $1,000 in property value.

City employees will also see a pay hike with the additional funding, raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

The money will also allow Springfield to repave all of the roads in city limits, along with other various projects.

“We’re very excited… We’ve been telling everybody for three years, almost, next month, that it’s gonna be better, it’s gonna be nicer,” Springfield Mayor Ralph Hammond said. “We’re getting a lot of things accomplished behind the scenes.”

Mayor Hammond said the city is set to receive around $28 million from FEMA. However, in order to receive that funding, the city has to spend its own money up front.

Raising the millage rate will allow them to be reimbursed.