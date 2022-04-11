SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — The city of Springfield is on the ballot this month, and two people want to be mayor.

News 13 is your local election headquarters as we continue our candidate profiles.

Carl Curti has lived in the Springfield area for over three decades and owns a roofing and contracting business.

He served as a Springfield commissioner for over 20 years up until 2020. Curti said his business kept him busy after Hurricane Michael and didn’t have appropriate time to give to the residents.

Now, he said he’s ready to get back to work for the people.

Curti said his biggest goal is to meet the people of Springfield, find out their needs and give them the help they deserve.

He said the voters deserve a choice.

“I’m not a politician, I’m a servant, and I like working with people, and I like to just do what I can for them,” Curti said. “This is just an opportunity that I can actually do something and get involved with the people. There are ways to take care of each other, but we’ve got to work together and do it.”

Residents can vote on Election Day, which is Tuesday, April 19.

Voting will take place at the Springfield City Hall in the commission room from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.