SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — Joe Perryman, 66, sexually molested a 5-year-old child over 3 days, according to the Springfield Police Department.

Perryman was reportedly a convicted sex offender from Texas, who committed the same type of crimes there, but did not register with local authorities as required by law, according to court records.

Investigators arrested Perryman, charging him with lewd & lascivious molestation of a child under 12, and sexual battery on a child under 12, and failing to register as a sex offender.