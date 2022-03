SPRINGFIELD Fla. (WMBB) – There are burn bans in effect across Bay County.

Springfield Fire Rescue is warning all residents to not burn anything right now, even if it is in a burn barrel. The conditions are drier than normal and there is wind pulling in all directions. That can turn a small fire into hundreds of acres.

Chief Brian Eddins said his firefighters will put out small fires immediately when they see them.

Florida Forest Service will be writing citations.