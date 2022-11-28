PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Spring enrollment is now open at Haney Technical College.

Chief Communications Relations Officer, Alex Murphy, was in studio to talk about all the different programs they offer.

There are eighteen different career technical education programs ranging from 6 to 24 months in length for completion. Online applications are being accepted for classes that start on Jan 9th.

Currently there are openings in Auto Collision, Marine Mechanics, Aviation Mechanics, Nursing, Office, and Medical Administration. Most of the programs are done by noon. Once capacity limits have been reached, the program will close.

For more information, watch the full interview from News 13 Midday!