A special quartet concert will be taking place this weekend at The Callaway Conference Center in Callaway.

The concert will take place Saturday, July 15th starting at 5:00 pm. The concert will feature special guest quartet “The Alabama Gurlz”.

During the night, the former members of previous quartets, who have passed away will be honored into a quartet Hall Of Fame.

For tickets call Paul Hunt at 850-866-1117.