BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Crews have started clearing the land that will host Bay County’s newest recreational complex.

The land just off Highway 77 will be the new road, leading to the Southport Sports Complex. A year ago county officials secured $11 million to build the ballpark.

“Roads and Bridges came out and worked with our Parks and Rec Division to be able to get this roadway in, we’re going to continue to do the work in a lot of ways so we’ll be able to save the community money by using our own staff,” Bay County Commissioner Doug Moore said.

The 30-acre recreational facility will be just north of County Road 2300. It will include five ball fields, a walking track around the park’s perimeter, and a playground.

“Teaching about teamwork, teaching wins and losses about how to manage through life, it’s just a great thing for our community to be able to have and as I’ve said to many folks, I know travel ball is getting to be very big, but in Southport, this is still an area that is very big on rec and local teams playing against each other and it’s fun to come out and watch,” Moore said.

The ballpark should be completed in the Spring of 2025.

“Bay County’s growing, we all see that and this will give the opportunity for the public to come out here and enjoy a new facility,” Bay County Parks and Recreation Division Manager Vincent Martin said. “There’s a lot in this and especially with the land clearing itself and then the construction portion of it. When you have something this big, it takes a little while.”

Once the land is cleared, the county will put the project out for bids. That should happen in early 2024.