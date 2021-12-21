Southport residents don’t want “cement eyesores” in their neighborhood

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Some Southport residents are upset about the plans for a neighboring business.

Hollingshead Materials want to build three 167-foot tall cement silos at their site on McKenzie Road near Fanning Bayou.

The neighbors are asking Bay County commissioners to step in and stop the project.

“We are already calling it the three-headed Frankenstein of Southport,” Marina Bay Resident Jim Mitchell said. “It will be a landmark.”

A landmark Mitchell and his neighbors do not want.

Hollingshead Cement LLC out of Nashville is planning to build the off-loading facility. These cement structures will be located beside McKenzie Boat Ramp, on property that is zoned for industrial use.

“This development is within the current code but it is within kind of a different situation,” Bay County Commissioner Philip “Griff” Griffitts said. “It is in an industrial zone that is surrounded by residential areas. Which is an anomaly in bay county. It is the only place that we have like that.”

Marina Bay Condominium Association sent a letter to commissioners. They stated concerns about these three silos being built about half a mile from their building.

“They were receptive to exploring options or opportunities to locate this facility elsewhere,” Mitchell said. “Whether that might happen, I don’t know.”

Mitchell said he already has a list of annoyances from the industrial area.

“Noise, dust, lights, just totally not aesthetic,” Mitchell said.

Since it is already zoned industrial and has since the 90s, the plans do not need the county commissioner’s approval.

“Once the development order is issued, residents can challenge it for a 10 day challenge period,” Griffitts said.

Mitchell said he and other neighbors will continue pressing the commissioners for a solution. Especially if the development order passes.

News 13 contacted Hollingshead Materials several times on December 21, but have not heard back as of 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.