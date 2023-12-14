PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies said they arrested one of their employees after he allegedly sexually abused a child.

Deputies said a victim came forward and identified Keith Retherford, 52, of Southport, as the suspect.

Retherford a non-sworn employee of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office in the automotive shop was then interviewed by investigators.

After the interview, Retherford was arrested and charged with sexual battery on a child under 12 and four counts of lewd and lascivious molestation.

Retherford was placed on administrative leave without pay pending termination proceedings.