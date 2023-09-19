BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Commissioners are trying to comply with a relatively new state law, brought on by one of Florida’s worst disasters.

The new structural integrity laws are designed to help prevent building collapses like the high-rise condo in South Florida two years ago.

A new ordinance will require structural inspections for every building three stories and higher and 25 years or older.

“The condominiums have to hire an engineer to do a visual inspection to make sure that the building looks to be safe and if they find some problems at that point, there’s a second phase where they can break into the interior of the building and do whatever destructive testing they need to do to find out exactly what’s wrong,” Deputy County Attorney Brian Leebrick said.

Commissioners made some changes to the proposed ordinance. If a building fails inspection and is not repaired within 270 days, the county will revoke the building’s certificate of occupancy. The original proposal would have cut off the building’s utilities.

“None of the air conditioners work, which will cause mold to start growing immediately, the fire service sprinklers don’t work because the pumps can’t get the water to the roof to get the water up there to make the sprinklers work, the fire system’s completely down and elevators don’t work,” Bay County Commissioner Clair Pease said.

These inspections are not just a one-time thing.

“This process makes sure that that even associations that might prefer to not take a close look at those issues are kind of forced to take a look every ten years after the building is starting to age,” Leebrick said.

The ordinance takes effect immediately, county officials will contact all building owners impacted.