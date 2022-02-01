BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Skaters won’t have to wait much longer for a state-of-the-art park to wheel their boards.

A month ago, the board considered applying for grants to cover the entire two million dollar cost. But at Tuesday’s commission meeting the board decided to move forward without a grant.

Current design plans at the Panama City Beach Sports Complex will be combined with Parks and TDC funds.

Chairman Robert Carroll said the shared facility is the perfect location, and they want to break ground soon on this multi-million dollar park.

“We’ve had it in the budget but always if you have the opportunity to use grants then we can take our money and use it for something else,” Carroll said. “But we could wait and wait and wait but that would keep pushing the can down the road. And in that time these kids that are wanting to skate, will be their children that can skate. So it’s just time to move forward.”

The plans and agreements will now go through Bay County’s purchasing department before the contractors are given the green light.

Once they break ground, they will have 365 days to complete the skate park.