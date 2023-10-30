BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Panama City Songwriters Festival will return for its fifth year this weekend to the downtown area of the city.

Over 40 artists will perform across six venues between 5:30 and 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Tickets to the festival cost $50 for general admission and $100 for VIP, they can be bought online or at the door.

The purchase of one ticket grants you entry into both days of the festival.

The money made from the festivities goes towards the Bay Youth Music Association, which benefits local artists.

“This gives us a chance to give back to young musicians, aspiring musicians, and people that may not have the means to purchase instruments or access to instruments,” said event organizer Will Thompson. “We try to do that in any way possible.”

Some of the festival venues include the Panama City Center for the Arts, Lightroom, and Elevation.

