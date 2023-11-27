PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Do you still have Thanksgiving leftovers taking up space in your refrigerator? The Gulf Coast State College Culinary program is supplying meal options that use the food that’s still lingering.

A casserole and pasta bake are some good meal options that include turkey, mashed potatoes, vegetables, and cranberry sauce.

Here are the recipes for those dishes:

Leftover Casserole: 15-20 minutes

Preheat oven to 400 degrees

Chop up turkey into smaller bits

Mix turkey with vegetables and gravy in a pan

Spread mashed potatoes over

Add extra crispy onion bits (optional)

Layer cranberry sauce about halfway through baking

Lastly, enjoy your meal

Leftover Pasta Bake: 10-15 minutes

Preheat oven to 400 degrees

Place already-cooked pasta into a pan

Chop up turkey into smaller bits

Add gravy and vegetables

Add onion bits (optional)

Layer cranberry sauce on before placing in the oven

Lastly, enjoy your meal

Leftover food typically is good for only a few days after being originally cooked, so the sooner you make these dishes, the better and safer.

“Generally you’ve got about four or five days on most types of products,” said Gulf Coast State College Culinary Instructor Jacob Fravel. “We’re not going to leave anything out of the refrigerator for as much time as possible, and that’s going to extend the life of it a little bit.”

It’s also important to be aware of the number of times you reheat already-cooked food. Fravel recommended against reheating food more than two times.

Instead, use only the portions of leftover food that you intend on eating.