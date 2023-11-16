BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Emerald Coast Christmas Bazaar gets underway this week at Boardwalk Beach Hotel in Panama City Beach.

The shopping event features more than 100 vendors and a wide range of merchandise for men, women, and children.

There are also vendors from all over the country setting up a booth and selling items.

There will also be children’s activities.

The event kicks off at 10 a.m. on Friday and is open until 6 p.m. Hours for shopping on Saturday are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Sunday, shoppers can check out the bazaar from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Some of the proceeds support Second Chance of Northwest Florida. The non-profit organization serves the needs of adults with brain injuries and their families.