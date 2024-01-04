BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Shipwreck Island Waterpark has announced a new partnership with a Texas-based entertainment company.

Pyek Group manages a collection of award-winning waterparks in Texas and Nevada, Shipwreck officials wrote in a news release. The Houston-based firm will now be overseeing the management of the waterpark staffing, operations, marketing, and other areas. However, the ownership of Shipwreck Island will not be changing.

Besides being popular with families, Pyek Group Waterparks have earned awards for safety and leadership, the news release states.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Pyek Group, a company that shares our dedication to creating unforgettable family moments, Will Lark, owner of Shipwreck Island Waterpark said. “This collaboration signifies a commitment to elevating the Shipwreck Island Waterpark brand while maintaining the same warm and welcoming family atmosphere that has made us a cherished destination for years.”