BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Friday, Sheriff Tommy Ford was proudly honored with the 2023 LeRoy Collins Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of Gulf Coast State College.

This award recognized individuals who have attended a state college and made outstanding contributions on both the state and national levels. Sheriff Ford’s dedication to public safety and accomplishments has earned him this recognition.

Sheriff Ford’s remarkable journey includes an 18-year career with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, in which he specialized as a special agent. He’s also investigated violent crimes, major drug crimes, public issues, and shootings. Sheriff Ford also served as an Operations Commander and Chief Deputy for the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

“Sheriff Ford has dedicated his life to serving and protecting his community. He has shown exceptional leadership, integrity, and compassion across the state of Florida” said Greg Williams, the President of the Association of Florida Colleges.

Gulf Coast State College officials said they take pride in celebrating his accomplishments and are honored to have him represent the institution on this level.