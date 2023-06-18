PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The floating convenience store was a hotspot for many boaters in need of sunscreen or an ice-cold drink.

Chris and Sarah Bourque have been running the maritime market for only five months until disaster struck.

The couple was alerted by authorities at six in the morning that the store was floating away.

“All the cleats broke off of the store. And that is why it washed all the way four miles north to the urban dock marina. Somehow it managed to avoid all obstacles. It didn’t hit any boats, any houses, anything at all,” said Shell Island Mercantile owner, Chris Bourque.

Chris and his friend, Boyd Jordan, got into their boats as quickly as possible and towed the vessel into Panama City marina.

They believed that the store would be safe in the marina, however, things took a turn for the worse.

“The waves got maybe five or six feet. And when they rolled up one side, i think the wind lifted from the bottom of the roofs, which is all three bolted down and hurricane tide flipped the entire structure off of these floating squares that we had it floating on,” said Bourque.

The unthinkable happened, the entire structure flipped upside down with two people trapped inside.

Chris and Boyd swam over with a two-by-four that was floating in the water.

“The girls are inside with the sliding glass door closed. I hit the second glass. We covered the girls’ faces with our hands after beating out the rest of the glass, whether it was a temper, the glass broke in big, big sheets,” said Bourque.

They were able to grab the girls out of the sunken store without either of them getting injured from the broken glass.

Chris estimates he and his wife lost more than $40,000 from the wreckage.

However, he decides to stay optimistic.

“If we didn’t have our family, all of our friends and family in the cove, and all of our friends and family on the water. And it’s been really not such a horrible experience,” said Bourque.

A friend of Chris and Sarah started a Gofundme with a goal to raise $5,000 dollars to revive the floating convenience store.

Chris says he plans on rebuilding it to fare better with storms.

At last check the go fund me sits just $2,000 away from it’s goal. To help, visit the Gofundme.