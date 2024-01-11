BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Shands Hospital is curtailing some of its emergency transportation services here in the Panhandle.

Shands officals have confirmed med-trans closed the U-F Health ShandsCair Medi-vac base at the Calhoun County Airport Wednesday and laid off the staff.

ShandsCair has also pulled out of the hybrid base in Milton, which will now only be staffed by med-trans.

Shands blames decreased transport demands in the Panhandle and high aviation operating costs for the reductions.

Local officals don’t expect this new development to have much impact on emergency care in the Panhandle.

“We have partnerships with other air assets in the Panhandle, but not 11 here in Bay County, Bay County EMS Division Chief Jessica Lundeen said. We can typically get you from the scene to the hospital with the same medical care, with the same interventions, and as quickly as we need to.”

Bay County EMS received two new ambulances on Thursday afternoon.

Lundeen says the new vehicles help with high call volume days, like Tuesday during the tornadoes.