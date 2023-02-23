BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Shaddai Shriners annual Rodeo is returning to Bay County for its seventh year.

This year’s rodeo will take place March 3-4 at the Bay County Ball Park on 12421 Highway 20 in Youngstown.

General admission is $15 and kids 4-years old and under get in for free.

Shaddai Shriners Public Relations Chair, Thomas Smith, said the event will feature breakaway roping, bull riding, steer wrestling, and more.

The gates open at 5:00 p.m. and the rodeo begins at 7:00 p.m..

Smith says proceeds from this event go to benefit their children’s hospital transportation fund.