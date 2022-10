PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Halloween is right around the corner, and the Shaddai Shriners are getting into the holiday spirit with a trunk or treat event.

This free event will be taking place on Saturday, October 29th, and will run from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Shaddai Shrine, located at 1101 W 19th St. in Panama City.

There will be fun games, refreshments, and plenty of treats for the whole family.