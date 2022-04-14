SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Late Florida Highway Patrol Sergeant Nick Rivera is deeply missed by his friends and family, but he won’t be forgotten.

Gulf Coast State College officials honored their former employee in a special way Thursday morning.

“We will officially dedicate this as the ‘Sergeant Nick Rivera Firearms Training Range,'” GCSC President Dr. John Holdnak said.

Rivera served 30 years on Florida Highway Patrol before retiring and becoming a full-time instructor for the college.

He died at 64-years-old while helping Hurricane Michael victims clear their land.

“You fail to remember the instance of response of change in your life that you put aside for others: to protect and serve,” Rivera’s widow Marsha Rivera said to her late husband’s friends and co-workers. “So I want to say, because you were there for me at the time that I needed you, thank you.”

Rivera said her husband would drop everything for anyone at a moment’s notice.

College officials said this was only the 11th time in 65 years they’ve named a facility after someone.

They said Nick made an incredible impact on the community.

He was a role model to many of the law enforcement officers he trained while at the college.

“He influenced me to be the best instructor/trainer that I could be today,” Florida Highway Patrol District Commander Captain Robert Ifft said. “Anybody’s that’s took my class will tell you I expect the best, and I learned that from Nick Rivera.”

Ms. Rivera said her late husband would wonder why it is his name that was plastered on a building.

“He didn’t realize that other people were paying that close of attention, you know, he just wanted to help,” Ms. Rivera said.

College officials said they hope by naming the firearms range after Sgt. Nick Rivera, future students will be inspired to follow in the footsteps he left behind.