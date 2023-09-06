BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Commissioners have approved half sales cent tax money to pave seven different dirt roads around the county.

“Most of these are in the area of County Road 389, there are dirt roads off that roadway,” Chief Infrastructure Officer Keith Bryant said.

The county currently has a total of 190 miles of dirt roads. Paving them is a priority for commissioners.

“The torrential rains that makes the roads rut, they make them slippery, it gets the silt into the ditches and then the ditches make their way to the creeks and into the water bodies,” Bay County Commissioner Robert Carroll said.

Right now, the county has to regrade dirt roads every 20 days. That goes into the decision about which roads will be paved.

“We don’t just go into one community, but we try to get the roads that are most heavily used and try to eliminate these grading districts, that’s the goal was to get rid of all these different grading districts because it’s just so expensive,” Carroll said.

A paved asphalt road will hopefully last much longer and require less maintenance.

“The next 25 years, hopefully not having to go and be in that neighborhood and being disruptive, it’s just better for everyone for them to get to work and schools make it much safer for everyone,” Carroll said.

These seven roads will be a step in that direction.

“From a maintenance perspective, the county’s happy about it, my staff is happy about its less roadways we have to maintain as far as paving and we’ll have to maintain the asphalt that goes down but there’s a longer cycle of maintenance than a dirt road does,” Carroll said.

The project will take about a year to complete.