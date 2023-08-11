BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Three senior-level Bay County Emergency Service employees have been placed on administrative leave with pay and are now waiting on the outcome of an investigation.

The three officials include Chief of Emergency Services Brad Monroe, Deputy Chief of Emergency Services David Morrison and Administrative Section Chief Brooke Powell.

County officials say it’s a Human Resources investigation into workplace misconduct allegations but did not elaborate on those allegations.

Bay County Fire Services Division Chief Gabe Moschella is currently serving as the acting chief of Emergency Services.

The county has asked an outside counsel to conduct the investigation.

They say they’re not sure how long it will take to complete the job.