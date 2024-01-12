BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Senator Rick Scott is no stranger to destruction in the Panhandle area. After Hurricane Michael hit in 2018, then-Governor Scott was here almost every day for a month.

When Scott saw the damaged apartment complexes and marinas off Thomas Drive, he said the first thing he thought of was Hurricane Michael.

“Some of the damage right along the water is exactly the same places that Michael hit, it was not as widespread as Michael, but some of the damage, it seemed like it was actually even a little, like those apartments, was worse,” Scott said.

Senator Scott toured the damaged areas with Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford and several other state and local officials. Some of them were preparing for the first day of the legislative session in Tallahassee when they heard about the tornadoes.

“I had gotten a phone call at about five in the morning, and I was asked, I was already in Tallahassee, they said how’s everything at home, I said, I don’t know, is everything ok at home?.” Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said. “They said, well, tornadoes just touched down in Grand Lagoon so I called the office and it was the opening day of session and I haven’t missed one in 18 years.”

Member of the Florida House of Representatives Griff Griffitts was in the same situation.

“I listened to Speaker Renner give his opening remarks, and then I approached them and said, I have to go home, we have a problem and I have to go home and check on my people,” Griffitts said.

The beach damages occurred in Bay County Commissioner Clair Pease’s district.

“I want to also thank Senator Scott, every time we have a problem, he is here immediately,” Pease said. “We have had extremely just unbelievable leadership from Tommy Ford, couldn’t possibly have gotten through it without him.”

Commissioner Doug Moore’s district also was impacted by the storms.

“We’ve been talking with Senator Scott as well as with the state and I know Congressman (Neal) Dunn’s office as well about individual assistance as more details become available we’ll let you know what’s going to be available for your own individual assistance,” Moore said.

Senator Scott said his staff is also here to help.

“I’ve got nine offices in the state and everybody up here, we all work together, it’s a team to help you, if you need anything just let us know but my heart goes out to everybody that has any damage, I’m glad that nobody lost their life,” Scott said.

Scott’s biggest takeaway is the resiliency of Bay County residents.

“Everybody here is committed and everybody here is accessible and everybody in Bay County wants to make sure everybody is taken care of, this is a great, great community,” Scott said.

Click here to contact Senator Scott if you have any questions or concerns.

The full news conference with all the officials can be watched here.