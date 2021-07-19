Sen. Rubio concerned federal budget could negatively impact Tyndall AFB

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Senator Marco Rubio sounded the alarm Monday about the future of Tyndall Air Force Base.

Rubio sent a letter to the Armed Services Committee suggesting that plans involving 41 A-10 aircraft could have a negative impact on Tyndall’s F-35 squadrons.

Air Force officials have been working to turn Tyndall Air Force Base into what they call the “base of the future” after it was destroyed by Hurricane Michael in 2018.

Rubio pointed out that the F-35’s are a fifth-generation fighter designed to meet and beat America’s competitors in “kinetic warfare.”

He’s calling on the committee to reject any changes that would impact the F-35 squadrons and the base.

