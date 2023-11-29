PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The holiday season is now in full swing and many popular Panhandle attractions are embracing the festivities.

The Science and Discovery Center in Panama City is one of those attractions, and they’re inviting the public to join them for “Cookies and Cocoa” on Saturday, December 2nd.

From 9-11 a.m., you and your little ones can swing by and get your picture taken with Santa, make some arts and crafts, and explore the many exhibits throughout the museum.

The center hosts holiday and seasonal-themed events every year to help bring new people in.

“Our Halloween event and Christmas are always two that we stick with, and we usually have something in the spring depending on what’s out there,” said Science & Discovery Center Executive Director Michelle Smith. “We’ve done an engineering week, sometimes we’ll have a spring fling. So whatever the going thing is at that point, we try to focus on that.”

The museum also has plans to unveil its newest exhibit on Saturday.

The new attraction features model trains and will be festively decorated for this weekend’s special occasion.

Admission into this holiday event is just $5.