PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A controversial search warrant affidavit in an ongoing corruption case involving local elected officials is no longer available on the federal court’s website.

It has been sealed again.

The one-year-old application for a search warrant was filed by FBI Agent Lawrence Borghini as examined corruption following Hurricane Michael.

Federal prosecutors previously indicted former Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson, James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, and others in the case. However, federal authorities were also investigating Derwin White, the co-owner of GAC.

White died on July 31, 2021. Borghini submitted this document three days later requesting a federal search of GAC’s offices. Two days after that the FBI raided GAC.

GAC, which has since been sold, was also owned by former Florida House Speaker Allan Bense.

The document became available to the public and was published by several media outlets, including News 13, last week. Once it became public Superintendent Bill Husfelt, State Senator George Gainer, and other officials responded to the accusations.

Husfelt and Gainer both denied that GAC had done any work for them for free. Bense has been unavailable for comment. Bay County officials said they had caught $7 million in mistaken or fraudulent overbilling during the debris removal phase of Hurricane Michael.

The FBI and federal prosecutors declined to comment on the case. A search of federal court records shows that the case has once again been sealed and it remains unclear when or if anyone will face charges in the investigation.