PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With students back in the classroom it’s important to be safe on the roads.

Lt. Jason king with the Florida highway patrol shared some reminders on how to properly share the road with busses and other important safety.

Slow down in school zones, be cautious of bus stops and signals, and pay extra attention to children who might not be paying attention to you.

When driving on a two lane road when a bus is stopped, vehicles traveling in both directions must stop. On a multilane paved across road, vehicles traveling in both directions must stop. On a divided highway, vehicles behind a school bus must stop. Vehicles traveling in the opposite direction must proceed with caution.

