BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– You’ve probably heard the saying one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.

That’s the idea behind Save the Closet’s new clothing line, where gently used clothing is being repurposed by local artists to make wearable art.

Since Hurricane Michael, the local non-profit has worked to provide those who have lost everything to a natural disaster with a special shopping experience. The clothing is free. They also have a local storefront on Hutchison Boulevard in Panama City Beach in which gently used clothing items are sold to raise money for their outreach.

Local artists Maurice Hunter and Scotty Chang are a part of the project. Artists are first commissioned for their piece and the sale benefits save the closet’s outreach.

“Being able to do what you love, which for me is creating art and sharing messages, but then also being able to share a message, you can’t beat it,” said Hunter.

Hunter and Chang use different mediums like bleach and paint to convey a unique message.

“They’re one of a kind also the clothing is one of a kind,” said Chang.

The idea for the line comes from save the closet founder, Katy Lingle Pinson, and goes beyond making a fashion statement.

According to Bloomberg, the United States alone is responsible for up to 11.3 million tons of textile waste each year.

“It’s wonderful when you can find a vehicle that keeps things out of landfills, provides a steady income for our creatives and supports revenue for our outreach,” she said.

Outreach that has taken Katy and her Save the Closet team across the nation to ensure disaster victims have a free shopping experience like no other.

Proving that if you change your clothes, you could change your life or better yet – someone else’s.

“They’ve done a lot of good things with one jacket,” she said.

Save the Closet is looking for more artists to collaborate on the line. Clothing pieces can be found for sale at their store located at 12202 Hutchison Blvd Ste 400 in Panama City Beach, or online here.