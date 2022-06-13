LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – With the rainy season upon us, make sure you are prepared in case of flooding.

10 free sandbags are available to Lynn Haven residents.

You can pick up the bags at Cain Griffin Park concessions from Monday to Saturday from 10a.m.-5p.m. excluding Wednesday.

Pickup is also available Sunday from 12p.m.-5p.m.

You can also get them at A.L. Kinsaul Park concessions Friday and Saturday from 10a.m.-5p.m.

Sand is located behind the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter near the sports complex.

Make sure to bring your driver’s license and a shovel.