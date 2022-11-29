PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — This year, News 13 has partnered with Bill Cramer Chevrolet for this year’s Salvation Army’s Empty Stocking Fund.

Major Ed Binnix with the Salvation Army joined us in studio to discuss all the details about the fundraiser. This year’s Empty Stocking fund is accelerating but is still below the goal of $200,000.

If you would like to donate, you can mail them directly to the Salvation Army located at 1824 West 15th Street in Panama City. Make sure to write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo section.

Checks can also be dropped off by the deposit box in the Bill Cramer Chevrolet showroom, 2251 W. 23rd St. in Panama City.

Donations can also be made online, by clicking here.

The agency says the following major donations include:

-Nexstar Charitable: $10,000

-Anonymous in memory of Frankie Nowell: $7,200

-Floyd Skinner: $5,000

-Florida Power and Light: $3,000

-Treasure Island Marina: $1,000

-Dr. and Mrs. James Cook: $1,000

-Gus and Patti Butchikas: $1,000

For more information, watch the full interview from News 13 This Morning!